US ‘defensive’ strike kills four in Iraq

BAGHDAD - American forces carried out a “defensive” air strike on combatants who were attempting to launch drones that were deemed a threat to US and allied troops, a US official said. The strike -- which Iraqi sources said left at least four people dead -- was the first by American forces in Iraq since February, when the US military said it killed a pro-Iran commander who was involved in attacks on the country’s troops.

“Tonight, US forces in Iraq conducted a defen­sive air strike” in Baby­lon province “targeting combatants attempting to launch one-way at­tack uncrewed aerial systems”, the US de­fence official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the Central Command assessed the drones “posed a threat to US and coali­tion forces.” “We main­tain the inherent right to self-defence and will not hesitate to take ap­propriate action,” the official added.

The Hashed al-Shaabi -- an alliance of pro-Iran former paramilitary groups that have been integrated into Iraq’s security forces -- ear­lier said apparent mis­sile strikes had left four people dead at a base in Babylon, but made no mention of an attempt to launch drones from the ground.