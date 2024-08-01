US ‘defensive’ strike kills four in Iraq

BAGHDAD - American forces carried out a “defensive” air strike on combatants who were attempting to launch drones that were deemed a threat to US and allied troops, a US official said. The strike -- which Iraqi sources said left at least four people dead -- was the first by American forces in Iraq since February, when the US military said it killed a pro-Iran commander who was involved in attacks on the country’s troops.
“Tonight, US forces in Iraq conducted a defensive air strike” in Babylon province “targeting combatants attempting to launch one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems”, the US defence official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the Central Command assessed the drones “posed a threat to US and coalition forces.” “We maintain the inherent right to self-defence and will not hesitate to take appropriate action,” the official added.
The Hashed al-Shaabi -- an alliance of pro-Iran former paramilitary groups that have been integrated into Iraq’s security forces -- earlier said apparent missile strikes had left four people dead at a base in Babylon, but made no mention of an attempt to launch drones from the ground.