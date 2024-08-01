Thursday, August 01, 2024
US visa applications from Pakistan to ‘break all records’ in 2024

US visa applications from Pakistan to 'break all records' in 2024
Web Desk
12:54 PM | August 01, 2024
The number of US visas issued to applicants from Pakistan is expected to reach a record high in 2024.

Aa per reports, the US consulates in Karachi and Islamabad have been processing over 10,000 visa applications each month. Embassy officials stated that 2023 saw the highest number of visas issued by the US embassy in Islamabad and the Karachi consulates.

Officials announced that by October 2024, the number of visas issued is anticipated to surpass last year's record, as applications from Pakistan have increased.

In an effort to improve the visa process, the embassy revealed that the wait time for visa appointments has been reduced from 440 days to 230 days.

For those who have already submitted visa applications, the embassy has implemented a system for case reviews via email. Each application is reviewed individually, with decisions typically made within three to four working days after the interview.

The official also clarified that the embassy only charges the standard application fee, which is applied globally.

Web Desk

National

