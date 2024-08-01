Wapda awards Rs21.534b contract for installation of telemetry system at Indus Basin

ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth Rs21.534 billion for installation of telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basin Irri­gation System (IBIS) for real-time discharge monitoring.

The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) compris­ing CDigital and HBCC along with Siemens as sub-contractor in the JV. As per the contract, the telem­etry system, after the installation, will be commissioned in December 2026.

Chief Engineer and Project Direc­tor Indus Telemetry Project Was­eem Ali and Chief Executive Officer CDigital, Muhammad Ahsan Bashir signed the agreement on behalf of WADA and the JV respectively in a ceremony held yesterday. Member IRSA (Punjab), WAPDA’s Member (Finance), Member (Water), Mem­ber (Power), General Manager (Hydro Resource Management) and representatives of 45 Engi­neering Division, the consultants and the contractors also attended the ceremony.

Currently, the Indus Basin’s irri­gation water management system operates on manual procedures. Decisions regarding water distri­bution rely on manual calculations at barrages and information ob­tained through traditional means like phone or fax. The absence of automated monitoring systems has led to a situation where gate posi­tions are unknown, causing control issues for Provincial Irrigation De­partments and potential inter-pro­vincial disputes.

To address these challenges, IRSA plans to install state-of-the-art telemetry equipment at 27 key locations. The project aims to eliminate mistrust, harmonize pro­vincial relationships, and ensure compliance with the Water Appor­tionment Accord of 1991.

It is worth to note that in 2018, the cost of the seven telemetry sys­tem installation was Rs 2.4 billion (Rs 343 million for one unit), how­ever, in the revised PC-1, approved by the CDWP in February 2024, the cost has climbed to Rs 23.834 bil­lion or Rs 882 million per unit. The project is under the ownership of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), with execution responsibil­ities given to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). After a two-year post-completion period, IRSA will take over the op­eration and maintenance of this transformative venture.