Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Wapda awards Rs21.53b contract for real-time discharge monitoring

INSTALLATION OF TELEMETRY SYSTEM AT INDUS BASIN

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth Rs. 21.534 billion for installation of telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) for real-time discharge monitoring.  The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) comprising CDigital and HBCC along with Siemens as Sub-Contractor in the JV. As per the contract, the telemetry system, after the installation, will be commissioned in December 2026, according to WAPDA spokesman here Wednesday.

Chief Engineer and Project Director Indus Telemetry Project Waseem Ali and Chief Executive Officer CDigital, Muhammad Ahsan Bashir signed the agreement on behalf of WADA and the JV respectively in a ceremony. Member IRSA (Punjab), WAPDA’s Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), General Manager (Hydro Resource Management) and representatives of 45 Engineering Division, the Consultants and the Contractors also attended the ceremony.

PM extends electricity bill payment deadline by 10 days

It is important to note that the Ministry of Water Resources has entrusted WAPDA with the crucial task of implementing a Telemetry System on Indus Basin Irrigation System in order to address the issues of water distribution among the federating units.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024