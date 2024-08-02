Woman, child electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A woman and a child died of electrocution in separate incidents in the city during the last 12 hours. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that 32-year-old Rahat Jabeen, resident of Rasheed Abad was trying to switch on a fan at her house when she received a fatal electric shock. She died on the spot. Similarly, three-year-old Umm-e-Habiba, resident of Chak No.225-GB touched a water pump at her house and received a fatal electric shock. She was being shifted to the hospital in critical condition when she breathed her last on the way. The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.

2 bodies found in Faisalabad

Bodies of two people including a teenager boy were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of canal water near Chak No 249-RB Balochwala and informed Roshanwala police. Meanwhile, body of 15-year-old boy was also spotted in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No 527-GB, the area of Tarkhani police station. The police fished out both bodies and dispatched them to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation for their identification and causes of their death were under progress, he added.

Drug-peddler held, 3kg ice seized

Faisalabad Police arrested a drug-trafficker red-handed with ice from Sargodha road, here on Wednesday. On a tip-off, a police team stopped a rickshaw at a picket near Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Sargodha Road and arrested the accused Noor Majeed. The police during the search recovered 3-kg of ice from a three-wheeler. According to police, the accused has links with a drug pusher Ghaffar of Quetta. The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

Two motorbikes stolen

Two motorbikes parked outside the Allied Hospital were stolen in the limits of Civil Lines police station. A police report said on Wednesday that unidentified thieves stole motorcycles of Usman Tariq and Muhammad Usman. They had parked their bikes outside the hospital. Cases have been registered by the police concerned.