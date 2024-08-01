World reactions to assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh

PARIS - Hamas political leader Is­mail Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Iran, the group said, in an act that has stunned the international communi­ty. Israel has not commented on the death but many coun­tries have warned that it will have a major impact on ef­forts to bring a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Here are the key reactions:

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT CALLS KILLING ‘COWARDLY’

Palestinian Authority pres­ident Mahmud Abbas is a ri­val of Haniyeh but slammed the killing as “cowardly”.

“President Mahmud Ab­bas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the as­sassination of Hamas lead­er Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a se­rious escalation,” Abbas’s office said in a statement. “He urged our people and their forces to unite, re­main patient, and stand firm against the Israeli oc­cupation.”

IRAN VOWS TO DEFEND ‘TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY’

Haniyeh had been in Teh­ran to attend the inaugura­tion of President Masoud Pezeshkian, who commented on the X social platform: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial in­tegrity, honour, pride and dignity, and make the terror­ist invaders regret their cow­ardly action.”

QATAR AND TURKEY WARN OF ‘CHAOS’

Haniyeh was based in Qa­tar, which has been a media­tor in the Gaza conflict, but also spent time in Turkey af­ter going into exile in 2017. Qatar’s foreign ministry called the killing a “heinous crime” and “shameful assas­sination”.

The ministry said the strike in Tehran was a “dangerous escalation” and “a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law”.

“This assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civil­ians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace”.

Turkey echoed the con­demnation. “We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas’s political office, Is­mail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran,” the foreign ministry said, adding that “this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a re­gional dimension”.

“Once again the (Benja­min) Netanyahu government has shown that it has no in­tention of achieving peace,” the ministry said. “If the in­ternational community does not take measures to stop Israel, our region will face much larger conflicts.”

RUSSIA AND CHINA CONDEMN

Haniyeh went to Moscow in September 2022 for talks on the Israel-Palestinian con­flict while Hamas and rival Palestinian faction Fatah held talks in Beijing last week.

“It is a completely unac­ceptable political assassi­nation, and this will lead to a further escalation of ten­sions,” Russia’s Deputy For­eign Minister Mikhail Bog­danov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Konstantin Kosachev, the vice-president of Russia’s up­per house Federation Coun­cil, predicted a “sudden es­calation of mutual hatred” in the Middle East.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said: “We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly op­pose and condemn the assas­sination.”

HAMAS ALLIES RALLY

Hamas allies in the region rallied around the Palestin­ian resistance fighters.

“The martyrdom of leader Haniyeh... will increase the determination and stub­bornness of the mujahideen resistance fighters on all resistance fronts... and will make their resolve stronger in confronting the Zionist enemy,” Lebanese Hezbol­lah, who are in a growing standoff with Israel, said in a statement.

The group described Hani­yeh as “one of the great resis­tance leaders of our time who stood bravely against the American hegemony project and the Zionist occupation.”

“Targeting him is a hei­nous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” said Moham­med Ali al-Huthi, a member of the political bureau of Ye­men’s Huthi rebels who have staged rocket attacks on Is­rael. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers called Haniyeh’s death “a great loss”.