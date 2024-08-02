Zoom briefing on Chinese modernisation highlights new initiatives, opportunities amidst CPC’s third plenary session

Lahore - A zoom meeting and briefing was conducted on new initiatives, new impetus and new opportunities regarding Chinese modernisation. It was organised by the Bureau for Southeast and South Asian Affairs, International Department of Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC). The three-day third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held from July 15 to 18, in which, including the keynote address of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Central Committee discussed the construction of a high-quality socialist market economy. High-quality economic plans were presented to promote growth, support inclusive innovation, and improve macroeconomic governance. Apart from this, systematic plans to deepen comprehensive reforms were also included, alongwith emphasis on promoting integrated urban-rural development. Advancing high-quality openness, promoting people’s democracy and the rule of socialist law with Chinese characteristics, deepening reforms in the cultural sector, ensuring and improving people’s welfare were also included. Important decisions were made including deepening environmental protection reforms, modernising China’s national security system capacity, national defence and military reforms, and improving party leadership in deepening comprehensive reforms to advance Chinese modernisation. The zoom briefing consisted of three parts, in which important personalities from Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc participated. The prominent figures participated in the briefing are Senator Kamran Murtaza, Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nawa-e-Waqt Media Group Lt Col (retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Special Correspondent Khawar Abbas Sandhu, alongwith intellectuals, think tanks, media persons associated with various organisations.

MPA Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry discussed in detail about CPEC projects and their fruits under Pakistan China Partnership.

Moderator Peng Xiubin, Director General of the Bureau of Southeast and South Asian Affairs, delivered an opening speech, after which Prof Zhou Jing, Deputy Dean of the Development Institute of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Party Institute, gave a presentation on China’s advantages and measures on developing new productive forces. After the speeches of the representatives of Southeast and South Asian countries, questions were answered.