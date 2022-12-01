Share:

PESHAWAR - Degrees were conferred upon 239 passed students of MBBS, while 20 graduates in different disciplines were awarded gold medals in the annual convocation of Khyber Medical College (KMC) held on Wednesday, here at the University of Peshawar. In the convocation from session 2019, Dr Abuzar Siraj got 10 gold medals and from session 2018 Dr Kausar Sami received 9 gold medals. The Health and Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra graced the event as a Chief Guest. Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Prof Dr Aurangzeb gave a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, Chief Guest Taimur Jhagra, Guest of Honour, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, VC KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Chairman and Board of Governors (BoG) Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Registrar KMU Dr Saleem Gandapur, Faculty members of KMC, Dean KCD Prof Dr Nasir Shah, Hospital Director, Medical Director- KTH, Management of KMC, young graduates and their family members. Dean KMC congratulated the students and families on their success, furthermore, he stated that with a glorious history spanning 68 years, KMC has traditionally attracted the best and the brightest of the next generation of physicians. Our institute is now transitioning into a new arena of healthcare challenges with re-sounding hope and promise, always keeping in mind emerging issues of Global Health within the indigenous context. KMU vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that we have prepared the future healthcare leaders at KMC. Moreover, he encouraged the students to follow their passion and do what they love and the only way to do great work is to love what you do. KMC Alumni Senator Dr Sania Nishtar congratulated the students for this great success and stated: I am feeling proud that Dean KMC gave me so much respect and invited me.