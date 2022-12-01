Share:

QUETTA - As many as 400 out-of-school children, Afghan refugees and children of the host commu­nity among them have been enrolled in 15 government-run schools at Pak Afghan border town of Chaman.

This was revealed during the provincial level advocacy and coordination meeting organised by the Tameer-e-Khalq Foundation (TKF) in collaboration with Save the Children, here at a local hotel on Wednesday. Overall per­formance of the ongoing CON­NECT Project in Chaman was reviewed during the meeting attended by TKF Balochistan Head, Haroon Dawood, Gender Specialist Saima Javed, Manag­er Education Save the Children Farman Shah, District Support Manager Asim Khan and Dis­trict Education Officer Cha­man Mehmood Khan.

Talking on the occasion, speakers said that child labour and out-of-school children in Pak-Afghan border town are some of the serious problems for which an awareness cam­paign was conducted.

As a result, the guardians of the children were convinced and 400 out-of-school children were enrolled in fifteen educa­tional institutions.

According to the basic re­view survey, a total of 235 girls and as many as 165 boys were admitted. Among them, 163 Afghans were migrant children while as many as 237 were lo­cal. The speakers said that the education department has been fully supporting the out-of-school children while non-government organisations are also playing their part.

In this connection, efforts are afoot for the capacity building of the teachers while teaching ma­terials have also been provided to the educational institutes.

They noted that children are also been sensitised how to deal with harassment and neg­ative social attitudes. Besides, an education information management system has been established to continuously re­view the situation.

“Comprehensive proposals have been formulated to dis­courage the practice of punish­ing children so as to remove the fear of school in children and restore their confidence,” they maintained.

In addition, one hundred special children have been identified in the project area under the referral mechanism; they will be referred to con­cerned institutions.

The speakers further vowed that the concerted strategy adopted for the admission of out-of-school children in the Pak-Afghan border town will continue with the same spirit.