PESHAWAR - As many as 539 terrorists were arrested, including 42 dreaded terrorists carrying head money, during last 10 months in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, police said on wednesday. The statistics were shared at a meeting, chaired by Kp Inspector General of police Moazzam Jah ansari at the Central Police Officer on Wednesday. An official statement issued here stated that at the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the crime figures and the steps taken by the police for maintenance of law and order and crime control since beginning of this year so far. The meeting was told that Danyal, a terrorist involved in Kocha Risaldar blast, was eliminated in an encounter with the police and the accused had also been wanted by the police in the target killings of sitnam singh and william siraj. Likewise, the CTD police recovered 1411kg explosives, 246 hand grenades, 15 suicide jackets, 22 rpG7, 92 detonators, 22 sMGs, 55 pistols and 64 sMGs. The IGp was further informed that 88 police officers and jawans were martyred and 109 got injured during the period. The IGp was further informed that a total of 17,683 search and strike operations were conducted in pursuance of National action plan (Nap) during last 10 months, in which 113,393 suspects were arrested, and 19488 weapons of various kinds recovered. The IGp was further briefed that the Narcotics Eradication Teams have recovered 16111.957kg narcotics of various kinds, 930 SMG rifles, 163 shotguns, 752 pistols, 17256 cartridges and 226 rifles. The meeting also discussed other recoveries and actions and at the end, the IGp ansari directed the police high ups to further gear up their efforts and ensure in-time quick dispensation of justice to the people at all cost.