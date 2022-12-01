SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday recovered Rs3,779,244 from defaulters of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.
The ACE sources said Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Municipal Corporation were not paying rent of their shops to the department concerned. After investigation, Zaheer Ahmed, Assistant Director Investigation, raided and recovered Rs3,779,244 from the defaulters.
30 CRIMINALS NETTED
Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 30 criminals during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
The police said that the raiding teams nabbed 30 criminals and recovered 550 grams hashish, 300 litres wine, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 motorcycles and valuables worth Rs50,000 from them.
The accused were identified as Saleem, Ali, Hamza, Roushan, Tahir, Kaleem, Wasim, Taimoor, Azhar, Akram, Waheed,Wahid and others.
14 FOOD POINTS FINED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a crackdown, imposed fine on 14 food points on various violations.
A PFA spokesperson said on Wednesday that Deputy Director Food Authority Shehbaz Sarwer checked shops, bakeries and other outlets besides imposing a fine of Rs107,000 on 14 outlets over selling unwholesome items.
The PFA also wasted 60-litre of adulterated milk and issued warnings to 76 outlets.