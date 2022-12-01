Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) on Wednes­day recovered Rs3,779,244 from defaulters of the Munici­pal Corporation Bhakkar.

The ACE sources said Re­gional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Municipal Corporation were not pay­ing rent of their shops to the department concerned. After investigation, Zaheer Ahmed, Assistant Director Investiga­tion, raided and recovered Rs3,779,244 from the de­faulters.

30 CRIMINALS NETTED

Sargodha police on Wednes­day arrested 30 criminals during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

The police said that the raiding teams nabbed 30 criminals and recovered 550 grams hashish, 300 litres wine, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 mo­torcycles and valuables worth Rs50,000 from them.

The accused were identi­fied as Saleem, Ali, Hamza, Roushan, Tahir, Kaleem, Wa­sim, Taimoor, Azhar, Akram, Waheed,Wahid and others.

14 FOOD POINTS FINED

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA), in a crackdown, im­posed fine on 14 food points on various violations.

A PFA spokesperson said on Wednesday that Depu­ty Director Food Author­ity Shehbaz Sarwer checked shops, bakeries and other outlets besides imposing a fine of Rs107,000 on 14 out­lets over selling unwhole­some items.

The PFA also wasted 60-li­tre of adulterated milk and issued warnings to 76 outlets.