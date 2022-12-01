LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday noted that the average air quality index (AQI) of Lahore and Rawalpindi remained unhealthy for sensitive groups of people in the last 24 hours. A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection said that the air quality index at Town Hall, The Mall road Lahore was recorded 115 and 87 in Township area. He said that the AQI was recorded 194 in Shalay Valley Range Road Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the situation could improve if it rains.
GCU STUDENTS’ DELEGATION VISITS PSCA
A delegation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore students visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Wednesday. Students from the media and communication studies were part of the delegation. They were given a detailed briefing on the project by Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal, while students visited various authority departments. Students were briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management and women safety app features.
The director said the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority had significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of intelligent traffic management system had reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 per cent