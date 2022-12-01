Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday noted that the average air qual­ity index (AQI) of Lahore and Rawalpindi remained unhealthy for sensitive groups of people in the last 24 hours. A spokes­man for the Department of En­vironmental Protection said that the air quality index at Town Hall, The Mall road Lahore was recorded 115 and 87 in Town­ship area. He said that the AQI was recorded 194 in Shalay Val­ley Range Road Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment said the situation could im­prove if it rains.

GCU STUDENTS’ DELEGA­TION VISITS PSCA

A delegation of Gov­ernment College University (GCU) Lahore students visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Wednesday. Students from the media and communication stud­ies were part of the delegation. They were given a detailed brief­ing on the project by Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal, while students visited various authority departments. Students were briefed on pub­lic awareness campaigns, media management and women safety app features.

The director said the Inte­grated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority had significantly im­proved the police response time while the implementation of in­telligent traffic management sys­tem had reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 per cent