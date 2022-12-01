Share:

KARACHI - A well-known leading scholar of Had­ith, Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic finance, Mufti Taqi Usmani, empha­sized the finance minister to take prac­tical steps to abolish interest-based banking system in Pakistan, contend­ing that every religious faction is in harmony with the view.

Addressing a seminar in Karachi on Wednesday, Mufti Usmani stated, “he wanted to end the usury system and worked on it’.

A unanimous voice must be raised to end the scourge of usury, the scholar emphasized.

He said that all concerned institu­tions must try to implement interest free banking. At a point, he added that the implementation of Shariah law is the most important thing un­der Islamic rule of law