DOHA - Mathew Leckie’s strike did wonders for Australia as they beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify for round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022. Leckie scored the winner on the hour with a smart run and finish to end Denmark’s Qatar hopes at the group stage. Australia have now won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time. They progressed to the knockouts in second place behind holders France in Group D and will play the winners of Group C. Poland are top of that group going into the final round of matches. European semifinalists Denmark, who had to win to stand any chance of going through, were on top in the early stages. Australian defender Milos Degenek denied an almost certain Denmark goal with a crucial block. Denmark’s Mathias Jensen shot powerfully at goal and was denied by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 11th minute when he probably should have passed. Socceroos captain Ryan was in the thick of it again soon after, frantically hacking the ball away with his feet after an incisive run down the left by the dangerous Joakim Maehle. Riley McGree stung the palms of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a rare Australian counterattack. Australia were just about on top when a sterile first-half meandered to a goalless conclusion. Australia and Denmark both made one change at the break and spectators at Al Janoub Stadium would have been hoping it might trigger a bit more action in the second half. Jackson Irvine scooped over the bar shortly after the restart for Australia and then the shock news filtered through that Tunisia had taken a surprise 1-0 lead over a weakened France team. Meanwhile, defending champion France won their World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. He fell to his knees and was mobbed by teammates. When he got back up, he made a heart shape to the Tunisian fans behind the goal and then limped off, appearing to hurt himself as he fell when scoring his 25th international goal and his third at World Cups. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup, and it was France’s first loss at the tournament since the 2014 quarterfinals, when Germany beat the team 1-0.