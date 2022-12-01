Share:

LOS ANGLES Avatar - The Way of Water is making headlines for its massive budget. However, the film’s budget is much bigger than expected. Avatar: The Way of Water – the sequel to the original Avatar released in 2009 is all set to release in theaters on December 16. Ahead of its release, the film that has been named filmmaker James Cameron’s most expensive and risky project so far, has been named one of the ‘most expensive’ movies ever made. Avatar: The Way of Water budget has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, claiming it is between the $350m (£292.4m) to $400m (£334m) range. The massive budget makes the upcoming sequel one of the most expensive films of all time, alongside Endgame and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The first Avatar had a budget of $237m (£198m). The reports also suggested that the sequel’s budget skyrocketed due to the creation of technology required by Cameron to depict the film’s extended underwater sequences.