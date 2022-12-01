Share:

Breast cancer is one of the many issues faced by the people of Pakistan. Many people have been victims of breast cancer in the country. It causes a lot of challenges for people, especially for women who have been affected by the harmful effects of breast cancer. According to speakers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and Pakistan has the highest incidence of this disease in Asia. Every one out of eight Pakistan woman develops breast cancer at some stage of her life and thousands of lives are lost to the disease every year. It challenges women and they constantly need to protect themselves from this dangerous disease. What adds to its risk factor is the fact that it is hereditary.

Our government should put more interest in this regard and spread awareness around the disease so its spread can be prevented.

SATTAR SAMAD,

Karachi.