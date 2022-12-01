Share:

LONDON - A Buckingham Palace household member has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was “really from”. Ngozi Fulani, founder of charity Sistah Space, was questioned by Lady Susan Hussey at the charity event in the palace. Ms Fulani, said she was “totally stunned”. The palace said the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”. Lady Susan was lady-in-waiting to the late Queen and is the Prince of Wales’s godmother. An eyewitness to the conversation, Mandu Reid, told the BBC Lady Susan’s questions had been “offensive, racist and unwelcoming”. Ms Reid says she had a “sense of incredulity” about the exchange in which Ms Fulani was “interrogated” about where she was from - even though she had already explained she was born and lived in the UK. Ms Reid later confirmed to the BBC that it was Lady Susan who had made the comments, having seen her name badge. Neither the charity nor Buckingham Palace named the royal aide. In its statement, Buckingham Palace said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.