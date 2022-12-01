Share:

The federal cabinet has approved selling of two buildings owned by the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Washington, US, in a transparent way.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed it while briefing media about matters discussed in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said that the two buildings are in the use of the Pakistani embassy. She said that the government had to pay $819,000 in tax to the US authorities due to delay in decision about their selling.

“If the property is not sold, we have to pay $1.3 million in tax,” the information minister told media.

The government has received $6.5 million bid for both buildings, above $2 million from previous bid of $4.5 million,

Aurangzeb said. She said auction of the buildings would be held in transparent manners.

In 2010, the then prime minister had given go-ahead to for renovation of the buildings but it could not be done despite lapse of more than one decade.

The federal cabinet was informed that sufficient reserves of wheat are available in the county to meet demands of the people, the information minister said.

She said country has more reserves of wheat in comparison with the last year. The minister said that current reserves are two percent higher than the previous year.