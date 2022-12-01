Share:

LAHORE - The cabinet standing com­mittee on legislative business has conditionally approved the extension of license of dispensers across Punjab for three years. Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protec­tion and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting. He set a conditional exten­sion for three years and an upper age limit in the license of dispensers across Punjab. Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik also participated in the meeting. The committee decided that the special course would be conducted for 6,057 dispensers to run a phar­macy. The meeting observed that there was no up­per age limit for the license. The health minister suggested that an upper age limit be set for dis­pensers’ licenses. Chairman Committee Basharat Raja directed that license should not be issued to people above 75 years of age. He said that after 70 years it would be mandatory to submit a medical fitness certificate for license.