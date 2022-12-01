Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, and Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KP-CPWC) Anwar Zeb Khan inaugurated the Child Protection Unit in district Peshawar. Addressing the participants Anwar Zeb Khan said that the KP government is taking concrete steps to defend children’s rights and that it is also the responsibility of every citizen to play their part in this regard.