Share:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming the responsibilities of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The prime minister appreciated the professional capability and performance of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in the Pakistan Army.

Calling the Pakistan Army a precious national asset, the prime minister said the leadership of the two most competent officers would further strengthen the country’s defence.

During the meeting, they discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan’s armed forces.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee thanked the prime minister.