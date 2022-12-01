Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to fix the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) employees’ regularisation case before a larger bench. A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Faisal Siddiqui, lawyer of Sui Southern Gas Company employees, told the court that the employees, his clients were recruited in 1993. The government made a policy of regularisation of contract employees including daily wagers, he added. He said that SSGC did not follow the employee regularisation policy. The Supreme Court made some employees permanent and others not in the Sui Southern cases