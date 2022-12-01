LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday announced the launch of the second phase of the Lahore Press Club housing scheme while chairing the 10th meeting of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation’s board at his office here. The CM explained that land would be given in the tehsil Cantt where 500 kanals would be reserved to allot 5 Marla plots in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. In the meeting, the illegal allotment of 15 plots in LPC’s B-Block was cancelled and the CM stressed that the plots would be transparently allotted to the rightful persons of B-Block. He also directed the police to evict the illegal occupants from the Press Club housing scheme’s B-Block and assured that the affectees of B-Block will be given their right. He called a meeting to resolve the problem of affectees of B-block at the earliest. The chief minister asked for recommendations for the Faisalabad Press Club housing scheme and added that 468 plots of five Marlas each would be given in this scheme.He waived off Rs.35 crore interest amount which the PJHF had to pay to the finance department as dues.
