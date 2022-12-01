Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday an­nounced the launch of the sec­ond phase of the Lahore Press Club housing scheme while chairing the 10th meeting of the Punjab Journalist Hous­ing Foundation’s board at his office here. The CM explained that land would be given in the tehsil Cantt where 500 kanals would be reserved to allot 5 Marla plots in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. In the meeting, the illegal allot­ment of 15 plots in LPC’s B-Block was cancelled and the CM stressed that the plots would be transparently allot­ted to the rightful persons of B-Block. He also directed the police to evict the illegal oc­cupants from the Press Club housing scheme’s B-Block and assured that the affectees of B-Block will be given their right. He called a meeting to resolve the problem of af­fectees of B-block at the earli­est. The chief minister asked for recommendations for the Faisalabad Press Club hous­ing scheme and added that 468 plots of five Marlas each would be given in this scheme.He waived off Rs.35 crore in­terest amount which the PJHF had to pay to the finance de­partment as dues.