Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and reaffirmed his support for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

While informing about the meeting, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi took to Twitter and penned that “We (PML-Q) have assured Imran Khan that the chief minister slot belongs to Khan, and CM Elahi will dissolve the assembly whenever Khan directs [him]”.

Earlier, the CM had placed his recommendations on the dissolution before Mr. Khan during a meeting at Zaman Park, Lahore.