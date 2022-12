Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Pun­jab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly con­demned the Quetta blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved fami­lies and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Our sympa­thies are with the be­reaved heirs and the nation is united for the eradication of terror­ism, he added.