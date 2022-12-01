Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati on Thursday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to club all cases against him.

IHC to shift and club all cases in connection with the controversial tweets against state institutions, to Islamabad.

The petition stated that the PTI senator Azam Swati was arrested in a false case. After the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) case, several other cases were also registered against him across Pakistan.

The petitioner added that because of security reasons all the cases against the PTI leader should be clubbed in Islamabad.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad, Baluchistan and Sindh.

The petition filed in IHC by Azam Swati stated that the court is the only platform from where he can get details of all the cases lodged against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.