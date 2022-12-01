Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) Director General (DG) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday deplored that due to a decline in social values, corruption has widely been accepted in the society. “In order to revive our golden values, we have to fight back and create abhorrence against the menace of corruption.

He made these remarks while ad­dressing a concluding ceremony of the inter-college contests jointly organised by the education department and NAB Balochsitan here at Government Degree College Quetta Cantt.

Secretary Colleges and Technical Edu­cation Hafiz Abdul Majid, Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon, Director Colleges Siraj Kakar and stu­dents hailing from far-flung areas of the province attended the ceremony.

Balochistan NAB DG said that corrup­tion has damaged the very fabric of so­ciety. “To bring positive changes, youth could be the game changer.”

“National Accountability Bureau is working under a three-pronged strategy i.e. awareness, prevention and enforce­ment to eradicate corruption from the country,” he said, adding that today’s cer­emony is part of the awareness regime.

Terming the youth a real asset of the country, he said that with the support of the education department, youth is be­ing engaged in positive activities which surely will pave the way for corruption free Pakistan. The DG lauded the senti­ments of the students against the scourge of corruption as saying sentiments of the students in their speeches prove the fact that the teachers in the educational insti­tutions are performing their role well.

Referring to 33-C of the NAO 1999, DG NAB Zafar Iqbal said that under the pre­vention regime, NAB is striving hard to bring reforms in the rules of the govern­ment department.

“With the efforts of the NAB, several loopholes in the government rules caus­ing corruption have been identified,” he said, adding that after implementation on NAB recommendation, corruption may be controlled to a great extent in government departments.

The DG while expressing regret over the degradation of values said that in the past, there were strong feelings of hatred against corruption, which have been forgotten with the passage of time. Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon on the occasion said that the sentiments expressed by the students in their speeches should be adopted in their practical life as well. Appreciating the efforts of the education department, he said that with the efforts of the edu­cation department, students from across the province have proved their flair.