On November 27, Peshawar was ranked the most hazardous in air quality with a value of 590 on the Air Quality Index (AQI). This is a shocking development as most airborne pollution indicators and policy actions have been centered around Lahore or in Punjab. This development, thus, exemplifies the national scale of the emergency and reiterates the need for a holistic policy focus.

It must also be remembered that this report did not emerge out of nowhere. A study in April of this year revealed that residents in the provincial capital were losing 2.3 years of their life due to high levels of air pollution in Peshawar. Already, a rise in cardiovascular diseases, strokes, hypertension, and related diseases is being reported.

It has been noted that an increase in vehicular traffic, smoke-emitting industries, and informal small industrial units are a contributor to the state of affairs today. Likewise, not only is Peshawar the worst in air quality but it is also the highest in the number of unregistered vehicles. Likewise, flaws in the BRT have narrowed traffic arteries and increased traffic bottlenecks. This situation has been precipitating for some time now and has just started gaining traction.

As mentioned, most policy focus and emergency is centered around Lahore. Around 1,521 industrial units causing environmental pollution in the province have been sealed and 1,172 FIRs have been registered in the last two months in Punjab. While this is also nowhere near enough and Lahore is still among the most polluted cities, the immediacy of climate policy action in Punjab must be replicated across the country.

Already, the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) is scheduled to hold its second meeting for a review of air quality and civil society organisations have been prompted. There is still much more we can do. Green penalties and fines must be initiated, and green policing is needed. Likewise, measures for improving air quality through a re-assessment of vehicular emission functions, controlled industrial units, and better traffic management must be taken. The government must also make use of civil society and start to tackle the issue from the grassroots.