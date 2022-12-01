Share:

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar says provision of 500 million dollars from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and further inflows from international financial institutions and friendly countries will boost foreign reserves of the country.

Talking to Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad in Karachi, he hoped that results of economic measures will soon be reflected in enhanced economic activity.

During the meeting, they discussed various measures taken by Federal Government to stabilize the economy.

The Finance Minister said timely financing from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will contribute in maintaining the external account stability.

Governor State Bank said the Bank is fully committed to support the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government.