LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has congratulated Pakistan’s Mustafa Faran Baig for winning four silver medals in Commonwealth Men’s Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. In his greeting message, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said: “Mustafa Faran Baig, who is the only athlete representing Pakistan in Commonwealth Men’s Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022, has set an example for youngsters by winning four medals at the grand event. The Sports Board Punjab extended the best possible facilities and cooperation to Mustafa for his preparation and participation in this mega event.” He said Mustafa’s medal-winning performance reflected that he did immense hard work during his preparation for this international event. “Our youth must take inspiration from Mustafa Faran Baig to achieve success in their respective sports disciplines,” he added. Mustafa won four silver medals in 250kg squat, 135kg bench-press, 255kg deadlift and overall silver medal in his junior under-24 110kg weight category