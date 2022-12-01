Share:

LAHORE - The convocations of Post Graduate Medical In­stitute and Ameeruddin Medical College were held simultaneously at Aiwan-e-Iqbal under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yas­min Rashid was the chief guest of the event.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the ceremony said that thousands of doctors, lo­cal as well as abroad, have benefited from the light of medical education of Post Graduate Medical Institute. He applauded that special­ist doctors graduated from this institute have brought respect for Pakistani green passport at international level and they have be­come a proud asset of the country by becom­ing an ambassador and hallmark of respect. In the convocation, degrees were awarded to 70 post-graduate doctors and 91 graduates who passed the MBBS examination. While the posi­tion holder doctors of PGMI and AMC got a to­tal of 149 gold medals. In the convocation, VC UHS Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore administered the oath from the fresh graduates. On this oc­casion, Secretary SHC&ME Ahmed Javed Qazi, VCs of Medical Universities, Principals, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, Professors, MS LGH Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, students, teachers and parents were also present in a large number. MBBS gradu­ate Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik got 29, Muhammad Shiraz got 21 and Dr. Asma got 10 medals in the convocation for their ability and high academic performance. Dr. Yasmin Rashid informed the participants about the Punjab gov­ernment’s health policy and said that becoming a doctor government spend a lot of money on every student. She said that medical education is being developed on modern lines and provid­ing the best medical facilities for treatment in hospitals is the first priority of the government. Secretary Health Ahmed Javed Qazi said that there is a lot of hope affix with the youth, make honesty and good intentions your motto and make the name of Pakistan bright. He appre­ciated the educational activities of PGMI/AMC and congratulated Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and faculty members. Secretary Organiz­ing Committee Convocation 2022 Prof. Dr. Mu­hammad Moin also addressed the convocation. Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar while con­gratulating the new doc­tors, parents and teachers said that thousands of stu­dents don’t get admission in medical colleges every year, but you are lucky to become a doctor and not only your parents but also your whole family and local people are proud. He said that our mission is to take the institution to a global level by providing the best treatment facilities with high quality professional knowledge, extraordi­nary skills and compassion in our medical insti­tutions. Al-Fareed Zafar said that AMC has made a unique place in the world of medical education in a short period of time due to its excellent per­formance and excellent results in examinations. He introduced the telemedicine department at LGH, which has benefited thousands of people by availing the consultation of doctors sitting at home to get disease prevention measures and information. In the same way, the medical ser­vices of the doctors and other staff of Lahore General Hospital have become part of our excel­lent record in the outbreak of dengue. He said that thanks to its excellent performance, PGMI has become a shining star in the world of medi­cine and has become a role model for others to move forward. Highly qualified medical experts and physicians are making the country famous all over the world for their professionalism. He said that both the health and education sectors are very important sectors.