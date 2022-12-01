Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednes­day approved to operate 513 hybrid electric buses in Lahore while chairing the 19th meet­ing of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office. He ordered more buses for feeder routes in Lahore along with an expansion of the Speedo feeder bus service from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Muridke to accommodate the periphery lo­calities. The CM ordered the revival of the Punjab Transport Company and approved the repair and maintenance of buses of the Pakistan Metrobus System in Rawalpindi/Islamabad along with the procurement of new buses. Similarly, it was de­cided, in principle, to continue the Bahawalpur-Lodhran bus service and addition of 12 buses to the fleet. The CM said that eight stations of the orange line metro train would be commer­cialised along with improvement in Lahore Me­trobus System.