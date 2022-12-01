Share:

KARACHI-European Union (EU) Ambassador Dr Reena Kavinka on Wednesday met Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah to discuss the rehabilitation of schools in flood-affected areas for which the EU had approved 12.6 million euros.

The minister briefed Kavinka about the restoration of the affected schools and the challenges being faced by the School and Literacy Department. He said the floods had affected the education of 2.5 million, destroying 9,000 schools and partially damaging 11,000 others. In addition, he added, around 5,000 schools were also used as flood relief camps for the victims.

The EU ambassador assured the minister of all possible support for the restoration of education in Sindh, and said that the recruitment of music teachers in Sindh would be a good practice. A grant of 12.6 million euros had been approved for the rehabilitation of affected schools.