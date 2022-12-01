Share:

LAHORE - FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Both the dignitaries discussed the promotion of sports, particularly football, among the younger generation during the meeting. DG SBP Tariq Qureshi informed the NC Chairman about various measures taken by Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports culture across the province. Haroon Malik praised the effective steps of Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of DG SBP Tariq Qureshi for the growth of sports and welfare of sports persons and officials as well.