ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Wednesday. Professional as well as national security matters were discussed in the meeting. During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated Gen Asim Munir on the assumption of the office of COAS. He said, “The nation is happy over your appointment as Army Chief. The relations of trust and love between the people and the Armed Forces will further strengthen.” “The leadership of a competent officer like you will help further improve the professional development of the institution,” the prime minister maintained. Army chief Gen Asim Munir thanked the prime minister for his remarks. Later, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi. The meetings, held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, focused on professional matters pertaining to the Army. It was the second meeting of both the CJCSC and the army chief with the President.