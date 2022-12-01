Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and rural Development, Faisal Amin Ganadapur while talking to a 15-member representative delegation of tehsil chairmen from across the province including the merged districts revealed that the provincial government is chalking out a comprehensive package based on salaries and benefits for local government chairmen of the entire province, including the merged districts. The package is being submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval soon, he added. he further said that his government is thus right to expect from the LG representatives that they will continue to serve and satisfy the public diligently while maintaining the noble traditions of service. He clarified that his government is fully aware of the problems and difficulties faced by local government representatives and assured that all their problems and demands will be resolved on a priority basis. In the meeting held on this occasion, the problems and suggestions and recommendations about tehsil and town to village, neighbourhood chairmen and general, minority and women councilors were reviewed in detail and their early resolution was assured at various levels. Some Necessary decisions were also taken on this occasion. The Minister further assured that the resources and powers of the local government representatives will be gradually increased and in this regard, the lack of funds will not be made a hurdle so that the LG representatives can solve the problems of the people at the local level with more enthusiasm which, he said, is also in line with the policies of the current provincial government regarding devolution of powers to the gross roots level