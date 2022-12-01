Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador Donald Blome joined officials from the University of Utah and the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to inaugurate the International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development yesterday. The summit was organised by the US-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) and focuses on the role of higher education in the 21st century, highlighting the fluid nature of learning and employment, and explores how universities can reposition themselves in this ever-changing landscape. Ambassador Donald Blome celebrated the 75 years of partnership between the US and Pakistan and said, “In a country where more than 60 percent of the population is below the age of 30, we must continue to help youth achieve their full potential.” Minister Iqbal remarked that the government of Pakistan is open to improving the higher education system and is looking into various options to capitalize on the abundant youth potential in the country. He appreciated Pakistan’s 75-year partnership with the U.S. government and celebrated the support provided by the U.S. government to academia through specialized investment in higher education. He further added that academic institutions and the public and private sectors should join hands to accelerate this development. Mr. Iqbal tasked Pakistani higher education officials to improve higher education. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), said that HEC will continue working with the US govt to build a cadre of experts to improve graduate employability