Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday claimed that PTI chairman Imran Khan could face lifetime disqualification and detention before the general elections.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Thursday, he said that he wanted Lt Gen Amir to be the next army chief and would have even thought about this had he been on the second number in the seniority list.

Commenting on the contentious involvement of the establishment in politics, he said that the establishment’s decision to not interfere in politics must be praised.

Rebutting the claims of horse-trading for elections, Zardari said that he had not offered anyone money to influence elections, adding that general elections would be held in time.

The former president said that the opposition alliance would face the PTI in elections if the assemblies were dissolved.

Talking about General (retd.) Bajwa’s extension, he said that he had not contacted him for an extension.

“General Syed Asim Munir had been appointed as Chief Army Staff (COAS) following the institutional procedure,” he added.