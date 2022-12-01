Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leadership. The PTI chief while talking to Twitter congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. Along with his message, Khan also shared a screenshot of a purported quote by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah reminding the military the role it has in a democratic nation. Some people on social media questioned the veracity of the quote. Reacting to his remarks, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chided Khan questioning whether Quaid-i-Azam had also offered an indefinite extension to the army chief behind closed doors.