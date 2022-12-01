LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stands by its decision to dissolve the assemblies as the entire party has given the mandate of the final time and announcement to the party chairman Imran Khan. Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said in a statement here. She said the PTI will form a government with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said the imported government will be forced by the people to hold elections. Elections are imperative to get rid of ‘Zar Baba’ and 13 thief parties. Musarat Cheema stated that those who claim to undergo minor surgery in London do not seem to have any intention to return. The no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Punjab is like moles in a cat’s dream, she argued. Later, talking to the media at Zaman Park Lahore, Musarat Cheema said that the hired spokespersons of the PML-N are issuing ridiculous statements. They are unnerved when it comes to dissolving the assemblies. The 27 km long government has considered the country of 22 crore as its fiefdom. Dummy Prime Minister rushes to London to make decisions for 22.75 million people, she deplored.
