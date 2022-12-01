Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stands by its decision to dissolve the assem­blies as the entire party has given the mandate of the final time and an­nouncement to the party chairman Imran Khan. Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said in a statement here. She said the PTI will form a govern­ment with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said the im­ported government will be forced by the people to hold elections. Elections are imperative to get rid of ‘Zar Baba’ and 13 thief par­ties. Musarat Cheema stated that those who claim to undergo minor surgery in London do not seem to have any intention to return. The no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Punjab is like moles in a cat’s dream, she argued. Later, talking to the media at Zaman Park Lahore, Musarat Cheema said that the hired spokespersons of the PML-N are issuing ridiculous state­ments. They are unnerved when it comes to dissolving the assem­blies. The 27 km long government has considered the country of 22 crore as its fiefdom. Dummy Prime Minister rushes to London to make decisions for 22.75 million people, she deplored.