Share:

For dairy companies, the cost of operation and production of milk has increased. Prices of cattle feed, which includes maize, wheat and soybean, are up 20% in the year. In an already inflationary environment, dairy companies are compelled to pass on this price to consumers as procurement prices go up. The CPI for dairy products in general for the month of August increased 16.2% from August 2021.

The August CPI for fresh whole milk increased 16.1% from year ago. The CPI for cheese was up 13.5% and for butter, it was up 24.6% from August 2021. The agriculture marketing service’s recent Dairy market news report shows supplies are tight around the nation. In the report, officials say demand is outpacing supplies in the West, where producers are running reduced production schedules.

IQRA BATOOL,

Karachi.