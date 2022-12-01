Share:

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have come to a divorce agreement, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells CNN. Per the agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, and share joint custody of their four children. CNN has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and West for comment. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014. In March 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single after being granted a request to change her marital status.