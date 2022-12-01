Share:

PESHAWAR - The 12th meeting of Khyber Medical University’s Head of Departments (HODs) was held at IHS Mardan Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, with KMU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Gandapur and heads of several institutions and departments in attendance. Participants submitted performance reports and future action plans for their respective institutions and departments at the meeting. In his address to the meeting, the VC said that the University has been working on administrative and financial stability for the last two and a half years after establishing new campuses in eight districts of the province, including Islamabad. The clearance of Matta Medical College by PDWP is a significant achievement; similarly, the issue of the Islamabad campus construction will be resolved soon. He stated that because the government has completed structures at Lower Dir, Swabi, Lakki Marwat, and Kurram, these campuses are turning a profit rather than a loss, which is beneficial to the university’s financial stability. The feasibility study for the Kabul campus has been submitted to HEC for approval, following which work on constructing the university’s first international campus will begin, he said. Welcoming the paperless examination at IHS Islamabad, Prof Dr Zia expressed the expectation that it is an important step towards the complete digitization of the university, which will yield encouraging results. He said that our priority is to make all the exams transparent and digitized which is being worked on. Prof Dr Zia welcomed the paperless test at IHS Islamabad, expressing hope that it is a vital step toward the university’s complete digitization and exam transparency. He stated that if the academic section approves the academic calendar and proctorial board, educational problems at various levels would be solved and discipline will be improved in all constituent institutions, including the main campus. The committee also voted to alternately convene the HOD’s monthly meeting on all of the new campuses, which was welcomed by all attendees.