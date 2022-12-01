Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawyers allegedly involved in storming the judicial compound on February 8, 2021 Wednesday sought unconditional apology from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the contempt case against the lawyers for attacking the IHC building. During the hearing, the lawyers sought an unconditional apology from the court. At this, the bench asked from the lawyers involved in the attack that if you read the code of conduct of lawyers. The bench directed the accused to comply with the code of conduct in the future else action would be taken against them. The lawyers were also asked to ensure the court of their humble behavior in the future. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing for two weeks in this matter while it also directed the remaining lawyers involved in the contempt of case to appear before the court on the next hearing. The bench further said that it would issue written order in the case later. In this matter, the court is conducting contempt of court proceedings against Ch. Muhammad Junaid Akhtar, Ch. Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Dr. Khalid Ranjha, Khurram Mahmood Qureshi, Syed Nayab Hassan Gardezi, Muhammad Umair Baloch, Qaiser Imam Ch, Sh. Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, Zahid Asif Ch., Faisal Iqbal Khan, Ch. Zafar Ali Waraich, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan, Ch Haseeb Muhammad, Jehangir Khan Jadoon, Binyamin Abbasi, Sardar Shaukat Hayat Khan, Syed Ali Akbar Shah, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Sardar Mohammad Nasir Khan, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Rana Abid Nazir Khan, Farid Hussain Kaif, Saif Ul Islam Sindhu, Afsheen Manzoor Awan, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, Ch. Naeem Ali Gujjar, Amir Abdullah Abbasi, Sohail Akbar Chaudhry, Muhammad Waqas Malik, Imran Shaukat Rao, Hamid Nawaz, Majid Rashid Khan, Shujah Ullah Gondal, Muhammad Sohail Khurrshid, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Naeem Khan and Aamir Abbasi. In this regard, the bench had already suspended the licenses of some lawyers in misconduct proceedings against them for storming the judicial compound on February 8. In its previous order, the court had observed that they are, prima-facie, of the opinion that the 21 respondents arrayed in the complaint in hand had committed grave acts of indiscipline and misconduct on the February 8, 2021. On February 8, 2021, after the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists. A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and the IHC chief justice.