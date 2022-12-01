Share:

OKARA - Legal frater­nity of Okara district has welcomed appointment of a Hafiz-e- Quran General as the Chief of Army Staff saying it is no less than a blessing for the country and the nation. Congratu­lating the government, op­position members and the nation on appointment of General Hafiz Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, former Chairman Anti-Corruption Sub-Commit­tee District Bar Associa­tion Okara Meher Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry advocate said that military appoint­ments on merit were wel­come steps. The meeting was attended by Ch Fa­heem Javed, former Joint Secretary District Bar Association Okara, Malik Subhu Sadiq Bhatti, Malik Saddam Hussain Bhatti, Rai Asif Sher Kharl, Owais Iqbal Bhatti advocates and Malik Razaullah Awan, Li­brary Secretary Tehsil Bar Association Renala Khurd. Maher Mumtaz further said that in current situ­ation of the country, the unanimous appointments of Hafiz –e-Quran General Asim Munir as the Army Chief and General Sahir Shamshad as the CJCSE is a good move for which all the political parties of the country deserve apprecia­tion. The lawyers said that these appointments will help in ending the ongoing political chaos and eco­nomic crisis in the country and the country will prog­ress by leaps and bounds.