The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday accepted pleas of seven convicts in a triple murder case and acquitted them of all charges.

A two-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti announced the verdict and nullified the death sentence of five convicts and life sentence of two others. The court found contradictions in statements of the witnesses and also observed that no weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Later, the court acquitted the seven convicts after nine years for want of evidence.