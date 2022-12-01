Share:

LAHORE - Master Pants Black and FG/ Din Polo were the victorious teams on the second day of the two-week eight-goal Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Wednesday. Manuel Carranza’s heroics helped Team Master Paints Black edged past Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a close margin of 10-8 in the very challenging and stimulating first match of the second day of the tournament. The sterling performance of foreign player Manuel Carranza was the highlight of the match as he played outstanding polo and kept on scoring goals one after another for Master Paints Black, taking his tally of goals to seven out of total ten goals. Sufi Mohammad Haroon (two goals) and Sufi Mohammad Amir (one goal) converted the remaining three goals to complete the tally. Nicolas Antinori excelled for Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and added significant six goals in his team’s tally while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) pumped in the remaining two goals for Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, which lost the match by a close margin of 8-10. John Fisher and Bilal Haye professionally officiated the match as field umpires. Tomas Marin Moreno stole the show in the second match of the day as he steered FG/ Din Polo to a thrashing 12-4 triumph over Team DS Polo/ Barry’s. Tomas Moreno was in sublime form as his classic game was fully applauded and cheered by the high-charged crowd present on the occasion. He amused the spectators with his stick work and perfect pony performance that helped him thrash in tremendous ten goals out of 12. His teammates - Saif Noon and Shah Shamyl Alam - fully supported him as they beautifully converted one goal apiece for FG/Din Polo. Rulo Trotz hammered a hattrick of goals and Daniyal Shaikh struck one goal for DS Polo/Barry’s. John Fisher and Juan Cruz Greguol supervised the match as field umpires. Today (Thursday), two important matches of the tournament will be played at Pakistan Park.