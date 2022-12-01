Share:

KARACHI - Prominent doctors and experts attending a diabetes awareness seminar and walk organised by Nawai Waqt Group in collaboration with DHA and Sir Syed College of Medical Sciences said that diabetes is mother of many diseases and that can only be controlled through adopting healthy lifestyle and diet. The seminar, held at a local club here, was participated by Prof Ejaz Ahmed Vohra (Specialist Internal Medicine), Prof Abdul Mannan Junejo (Nephrologist), Dr Niaz Ahmed Brohi (Ophthalmologist), Dr Zeeshan Ali Junejo (Consultant ICU Incharge), Prof Shabeen Naz Masood (Gynaecologist), Dr Shehla Naseem (Consultant Family Physician), Prof Riffat Jaleel (Gynecologist), Prof (Capt) M Zaman Shaikh (Endocrinologist and Diebetologist), Nawai Waqt Station Head Khalid Mehmood, The Nation Senior Reporter Muhammad Sabih and a large number of medical students. Prof Zaman Shaikh said that 14th November is observed as World Diabetes Day, adding that the purpose of celebrating the day is to aware the people about diabetes. He said that 14th November is also birthday of Sir Frederick Grant Banting who was the first one to invent Insulin. The World Diabetes Day is observed on his birthday to commemorate his services. “In the past, diabetes was considered as more dangerous than cancer,” he added. Dr Aslam Sultan, former Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi, said that diabetes is the mother of many other diseases. It can cause many heart diseases, kidney diseases and eye problems. Prof Dr Riffat Jaleel said that pre-pregnancy counselling is very important for diabetic mothers so as to keep the child save and healthy. Ophthalmologist Prof Niaz Brohi said that diabetes occurs when a body does not properly process food into energy. A diabetic person’s body does not respond to either produce insulin, which is a hormone that delivers glucose to the cells in your body. He said that diabetes can affect the eyes badly. Prof Niaz Brohi said eye diseases can be prevented by controlling blood sugar and avoiding smoking as it can cause further damage to blood vessels. “Avoid harmful rays and protect yourself from the sun’s harmful ultra violet rays by wearing sunglasses. Exposure to these rays can speed up the progression of the cataract. Go to ophthalmologist for routine eye check-up,” he added.