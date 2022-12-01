Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik met Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan in his office on Wednesday. Chairman NDMA acknowledged US led support for floods victims and shared NDMA’s vision of transforming response approach from reactive to proactive. Inam Haider Malik highlighted need of futuristic technology-driven framework which can be the interface of integrated emergency response with all stakeholders, humanitarian agencies and international donors besides taking initiatives like ‘Disaster Risk Atlas’ of the country. He shed light on work of National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to become commissioned, enabled and globally connected hub of climate research exchange and interaction of emergency responders for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation in Pakistan. Chairman NDMA hinted at need of global commitment for ‘Climate Millennium Goals’ in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to secure shared-future. He sought learning from FEMA, US leading emergency management organisation and interagency cooperative framework for NDMA & FEMA. The ambassador highlighted US ongoing efforts with support of diverse partners to minimise damages in flood affected areas and underscored the strong collaboration at the front of climate-induced disaster management.