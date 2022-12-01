Share:

ORAKZAI - A gas explosion inside a coalmine left nine miners dead and another four injured in Doli area of lower Orakzai district on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Adnan Farid and District Police Officer Nazir Khan told media that methane gas had accumulated in the mine, causing the explosion. They claimed that the explosion caused the mine to collapse, burying the miners alive under the debris. The deceased and injured were the residents of Orakzai and Shangla districts. Soon after the incident, rescue teams rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of nine miners as well as four injured persons. According to estimates, there are over 4,000 coalmines in the Orakzai tribal district, with over 3,000 workers working in deplorable conditions there. Every year, several people are killed in mine collapse incidents across the country. The injured were taken to hospitals in Orakzai’s main town Kalaya and the adjacent Kohat district. When the explosion occurred, there were 13 miners working in the coalmine, according to rescue workers.